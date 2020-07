Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

The LP is a newly renovated community featuring our signature by CLG luxury living in the heart of Koreatown Los Angeles. Our pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, gourmet kitchens, and plank flooring. Our prime location puts you within arms reach of shopping, dining and entertainment in the trendy Koreatown neighborhood. Stop by our leasing office or contact our staff today to schedule a personal showing.