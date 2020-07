Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub granite counters oven range Property Amenities carport gym parking pool bbq/grill sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

The Flats on Addison offers the latest in urban, contemporary lifestyle. Our newly renovated One and Two Bedroom apartment homes come complete with stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, private patios and balconies with an abundance of living space. Our controlled-access community features beautifully landscaped grounds, two sparkling pools, two sun decks, barbeque grills fitness center and a dry sauna. From our great location, you will be able to walk to fabulous restaurants, the Sherman Oaks Galleria, the Westfield Sherman Oaks Mall, Trader Joe's, and the Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks park with tennis courts, jogging trails and so much more!