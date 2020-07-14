All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes

6710 Variel Ave · (747) 249-5421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 229 · Avail. now

$1,958

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,044

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 131 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,473

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA

Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. Residing in a prominent business district, our Woodland Hills, CA, apartments offer everything you need and want for a lifestyle that puts your well-being in the spotlight. Pets allowed!

Notice all the comfort inside your studio, one or two-bedroom apartment and see the difference a well-appointed home can make. It all starts with superior finishes like cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, plank-wood flooring, and beautiful plush carpeting, continuing with essential fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers included. Your relaxation is further enhanced by patios/balconies that are your private retreat, as well as dedicated dining areas for delicious home cooked meals. There’s also a host of community extras waiting for you outside; we’re sure you’ll love to lou

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $1,958 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity