The Courtyard

Lease Length: 6-18 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $500, 2 Beds: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Limited Off Street Parking, Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.