The Courtyard
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:52 AM

The Courtyard

11621 Culver Blvd · (480) 418-4864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11621 Culver Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Courtyard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $500, 2 Beds: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Limited Off Street Parking, Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Courtyard have any available units?
The Courtyard has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Courtyard have?
Some of The Courtyard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Courtyard currently offering any rent specials?
The Courtyard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Courtyard pet-friendly?
Yes, The Courtyard is pet friendly.
Does The Courtyard offer parking?
Yes, The Courtyard offers parking.
Does The Courtyard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Courtyard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Courtyard have a pool?
No, The Courtyard does not have a pool.
Does The Courtyard have accessible units?
Yes, The Courtyard has accessible units.
Does The Courtyard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Courtyard has units with dishwashers.
