Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub fireplace oven Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard online portal

The Blvd is nestled in the heart of the Valley. Located less than a mile away from Ventura Boulevard, The Blvd is perfectly located around cafes, lounges and bars, and The Village at Westfield Topanga. The complex offers two and three bedroom apartments with fresh interiors along with upgraded kitchens and baths. We've enhanced our distinctive spacious floor plans and gave a new look you're sure to enjoy! We also have a beautiful community room that offers free Wi-fi and can be rented out for parties, meetings, and events. The Blvd is the perfect place to have the best of both worlds; a peaceful home retreat, along with the excitement of the city. Escape from your busy lifestyle and come home to The Blvd.