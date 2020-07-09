All apartments in Los Angeles
The Blvd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

The Blvd

Open Now until 6pm
5917 Reseda Boulevard · (818) 396-8032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5917 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Blvd.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
online portal
The Blvd is nestled in the heart of the Valley. Located less than a mile away from Ventura Boulevard, The Blvd is perfectly located around cafes, lounges and bars, and The Village at Westfield Topanga. The complex offers two and three bedroom apartments with fresh interiors along with upgraded kitchens and baths. We've enhanced our distinctive spacious floor plans and gave a new look you're sure to enjoy! We also have a beautiful community room that offers free Wi-fi and can be rented out for parties, meetings, and events. The Blvd is the perfect place to have the best of both worlds; a peaceful home retreat, along with the excitement of the city. Escape from your busy lifestyle and come home to The Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1000-1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Assigned parking. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Blvd have any available units?
The Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Blvd have?
Some of The Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
The Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, The Blvd is pet friendly.
Does The Blvd offer parking?
Yes, The Blvd offers parking.
Does The Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Blvd have a pool?
Yes, The Blvd has a pool.
Does The Blvd have accessible units?
No, The Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does The Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Blvd has units with dishwashers.
