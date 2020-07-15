Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Just north of the Santa Monica Mountains and scenic Mulholland Drive is Studio Parc North, a beautiful apartment community with lush landscaping and a serene inner courtyard. Entertain friends in a spacious, open floor plan apartment home, complete with gourmet kitchen and breakfast bar. Enjoy our community patio equipped with barbeques and plush outdoor seating, and take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool. Studio Parc North's management team is committed to providing our residents high quality, exceptional service and worry-free living. Walking distance from Ventura Boulevard, minutes from University Studios and Universal CityWalk, premier shopping, fine dining, entertainment and transportation are all nearby. We are just minutes away from the 170 and 101 Freeways. Call and plan a visit to the community today!