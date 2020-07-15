All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM

Studio Parc North

4225 Longridge Avenue · (833) 222-9436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4225 Longridge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$2,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Studio Parc North.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Just north of the Santa Monica Mountains and scenic Mulholland Drive is Studio Parc North, a beautiful apartment community with lush landscaping and a serene inner courtyard. Entertain friends in a spacious, open floor plan apartment home, complete with gourmet kitchen and breakfast bar. Enjoy our community patio equipped with barbeques and plush outdoor seating, and take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool. Studio Parc North's management team is committed to providing our residents high quality, exceptional service and worry-free living. Walking distance from Ventura Boulevard, minutes from University Studios and Universal CityWalk, premier shopping, fine dining, entertainment and transportation are all nearby. We are just minutes away from the 170 and 101 Freeways. Call and plan a visit to the community today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Subject to restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Studio Parc North have any available units?
Studio Parc North has 3 units available starting at $2,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Studio Parc North have?
Some of Studio Parc North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Studio Parc North currently offering any rent specials?
Studio Parc North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Studio Parc North pet-friendly?
Yes, Studio Parc North is pet friendly.
Does Studio Parc North offer parking?
Yes, Studio Parc North offers parking.
Does Studio Parc North have units with washers and dryers?
No, Studio Parc North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Studio Parc North have a pool?
Yes, Studio Parc North has a pool.
Does Studio Parc North have accessible units?
No, Studio Parc North does not have accessible units.
Does Studio Parc North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Studio Parc North has units with dishwashers.
