Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly dog park media room

Embrace creativity at Studio House in downtown LA



In this heritage three-story building, each of the 42 stylish micro-lofts feature a smart layout, ranging in size from 140 to 190 SF, designer kitchens, luxury finishes, and come semi-furnished. We think you’ll like our picks: high-end appliances, beautiful quartz countertops, and wood-grain plank flooring. With sustainability in mind, bathroom and laundry facilities are shared – but comfort and sleek design are still priorities for these spaces.



At Studio House, you’ll have a place to call your own, as well as effortless access to all that DTLA has to offer. Within walking distance, you’ll find Whole Foods, LA Live and the Staples Center, up-and-coming restaurants and boutiques, galleries both quirky and renowned, a great nightlife, and multiple green spaces to relax in.