Studio House
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:59 PM

Studio House

Open Now until 7pm
830 S Olive St · (207) 300-8251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Virtual Tours Available! For a limited time receive 6 WEEKS FREE on available units!
Location

830 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 142 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 150 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 162 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Studio House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
dog park
media room
Embrace creativity at Studio House in downtown LA

In this heritage three-story building, each of the 42 stylish micro-lofts feature a smart layout, ranging in size from 140 to 190 SF, designer kitchens, luxury finishes, and come semi-furnished. We think you’ll like our picks: high-end appliances, beautiful quartz countertops, and wood-grain plank flooring. With sustainability in mind, bathroom and laundry facilities are shared – but comfort and sleek design are still priorities for these spaces.

At Studio House, you’ll have a place to call your own, as well as effortless access to all that DTLA has to offer. Within walking distance, you’ll find Whole Foods, LA Live and the Staples Center, up-and-coming restaurants and boutiques, galleries both quirky and renowned, a great nightlife, and multiple green spaces to relax in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Studio House have any available units?
Studio House has 4 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Studio House have?
Some of Studio House's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Studio House currently offering any rent specials?
Studio House is offering the following rent specials: Virtual Tours Available! For a limited time receive 6 WEEKS FREE on available units!
Is Studio House pet-friendly?
Yes, Studio House is pet friendly.
Does Studio House offer parking?
No, Studio House does not offer parking.
Does Studio House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Studio House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Studio House have a pool?
No, Studio House does not have a pool.
Does Studio House have accessible units?
No, Studio House does not have accessible units.
Does Studio House have units with dishwashers?
No, Studio House does not have units with dishwashers.
