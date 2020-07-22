Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Strathmore Regency.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Strathmore Regency
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Strathmore Regency
11050 Strathmore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
11050 Strathmore Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood
Amenities
garage
gym
pool
elevator
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful fully furnished condo in luxury apartment complex Strathmore Regency.
Internet included.
Gym, pool, parking, laundry, and much more.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5415145)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Strathmore Regency have any available units?
Strathmore Regency doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does Strathmore Regency have?
Some of Strathmore Regency's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Strathmore Regency currently offering any rent specials?
Strathmore Regency is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Strathmore Regency pet-friendly?
No, Strathmore Regency is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does Strathmore Regency offer parking?
Yes, Strathmore Regency offers parking.
Does Strathmore Regency have units with washers and dryers?
No, Strathmore Regency does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Strathmore Regency have a pool?
Yes, Strathmore Regency has a pool.
Does Strathmore Regency have accessible units?
No, Strathmore Regency does not have accessible units.
Does Strathmore Regency have units with dishwashers?
No, Strathmore Regency does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College