Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

Strathmore Regency

11050 Strathmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11050 Strathmore Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
elevator
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful fully furnished condo in luxury apartment complex Strathmore Regency.

Internet included.

Gym, pool, parking, laundry, and much more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5415145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Strathmore Regency have any available units?
Strathmore Regency doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Strathmore Regency have?
Some of Strathmore Regency's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Strathmore Regency currently offering any rent specials?
Strathmore Regency is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Strathmore Regency pet-friendly?
No, Strathmore Regency is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Strathmore Regency offer parking?
Yes, Strathmore Regency offers parking.
Does Strathmore Regency have units with washers and dryers?
No, Strathmore Regency does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Strathmore Regency have a pool?
Yes, Strathmore Regency has a pool.
Does Strathmore Regency have accessible units?
No, Strathmore Regency does not have accessible units.
Does Strathmore Regency have units with dishwashers?
No, Strathmore Regency does not have units with dishwashers.
