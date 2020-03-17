Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Now Leasing Call us For Viewing! - Property Id: 137375



*Sterling Court Apartments*



The Sterling Court apartments feature the finest deluxe and contemporary residences with iconic views and unique details. Relax all year round at the outdoor heated spa or pool. The parking and laundry facilities are accessible seven days a week. Additionally, the community offers a full kitchen with the latest appliances, granite kitchen countertops, and an open kitchen. Supplied with modern features, we provide the ideal balance of style and comfort complete with professional management on site.

Some of the most breathtaking views of Los Angeles are just minutes away including the Hollywood Hills, Runyon Canyon and The Griffith Observatory. And all within walking distance. Just what you need and everything you want in a Hollywood location. Social and sophisticated living without compromise.

Please give us a call today to help us assist you in your apartment search within one of our communities.

Find us www.apartments.com/www.Zillow.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137375

Property Id 137375



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5745001)