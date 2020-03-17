All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Sterling Court Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Sterling Court Apartments
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

Sterling Court Apartments

5409 Carlton Way · (323) 461-7409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5409 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit ALL NEW · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Now Leasing Call us For Viewing! - Property Id: 137375

*Sterling Court Apartments*

The Sterling Court apartments feature the finest deluxe and contemporary residences with iconic views and unique details. Relax all year round at the outdoor heated spa or pool. The parking and laundry facilities are accessible seven days a week. Additionally, the community offers a full kitchen with the latest appliances, granite kitchen countertops, and an open kitchen. Supplied with modern features, we provide the ideal balance of style and comfort complete with professional management on site.
Some of the most breathtaking views of Los Angeles are just minutes away including the Hollywood Hills, Runyon Canyon and The Griffith Observatory. And all within walking distance. Just what you need and everything you want in a Hollywood location. Social and sophisticated living without compromise.
Please give us a call today to help us assist you in your apartment search within one of our communities.
Find us www.apartments.com/www.Zillow.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137375
Property Id 137375

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterling Court Apartments have any available units?
Sterling Court Apartments has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Sterling Court Apartments have?
Some of Sterling Court Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Court Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sterling Court Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Sterling Court Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Sterling Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Court Apartments does offer parking.
Does Sterling Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sterling Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Court Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sterling Court Apartments has a pool.
Does Sterling Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sterling Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sterling Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sterling Court Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity