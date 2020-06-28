St. Andrews Courtyard

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Pet-Friendly Apartment. Centrally Located in the Heart of L.A. near Koreatown. Large Gourmet Kitchen with Brand New Matching Stainless Steel Frigidaire Gallery Series Appliances including: 5-Burner Gourmet Stove, Microwave and Refrigerator plus Extra Deep Double Sink with Modern Faucet and Garbage Disposal; Full Bathroom with Shower over Tub; Large Closets and Wood Plank floors throughout; Ceiling Fans in living room and bedrooms; New Noise-Dampening Double-Pane Windows; 1 Parking Space in Gated Parking Lot; Laundry Facility On Site. We pay Water and Trash. Great Neighborhood – Close to Everything! PLEASE TEXT ADRIAN (323) 975-1590 to schedule an appointment to see the unit; 9AM-3PM ONLY!!
Note: Photos shown are of the exact unit.