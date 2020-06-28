All apartments in Los Angeles
St. Andrews Courtyard
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:45 PM

St. Andrews Courtyard

1320 South Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Location

1320 South Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90019
UNNC

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Pet-Friendly Apartment. Centrally Located in the Heart of L.A. near Koreatown. Large Gourmet Kitchen with Brand New Matching Stainless Steel Frigidaire Gallery Series Appliances including: 5-Burner Gourmet Stove, Microwave and Refrigerator plus Extra Deep Double Sink with Modern Faucet and Garbage Disposal; Full Bathroom with Shower over Tub; Large Closets and Wood Plank floors throughout; Ceiling Fans in living room and bedrooms; New Noise-Dampening Double-Pane Windows; 1 Parking Space in Gated Parking Lot; Laundry Facility On Site. We pay Water and Trash. Great Neighborhood – Close to Everything! PLEASE TEXT ADRIAN (323) 975-1590 to schedule an appointment to see the unit; 9AM-3PM ONLY!!
Note: Photos shown are of the exact unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

