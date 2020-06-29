All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Sonata.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Sonata
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

Sonata

21350 Parthenia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21350 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful, spacious and quiet community w/ parking - Property Id: 233826

Beautiful, quiet community located near the 101 and the 118 and the 5 fwy.

Newly remodeled units with wood laminate flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint, new fixtures. Complete with stove, microwave, dishwasher, central heat/a/c, on-site laundry and 2 PARKING SPACES!

$500 security deposit on approved credit!
First two weeks are FREE!

Call to schedule an appointment for a tour of your new home!
818-390-2495
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233826
Property Id 233826

(RLNE5773896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sonata have any available units?
Sonata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Sonata have?
Some of Sonata's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sonata currently offering any rent specials?
Sonata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sonata pet-friendly?
Yes, Sonata is pet friendly.
Does Sonata offer parking?
Yes, Sonata offers parking.
Does Sonata have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sonata does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sonata have a pool?
No, Sonata does not have a pool.
Does Sonata have accessible units?
No, Sonata does not have accessible units.
Does Sonata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sonata has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College