All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Silverlake Towers.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Silverlake Towers
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:38 PM

Silverlake Towers

Open Now until 7pm
3408 West Sunset Blvd · (323) 701-0474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3408 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silverlake Towers.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
cats allowed
gym
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Silver Lake Towers is situated in the eclectic neighborhood of Silver Lake, located just five miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles and just east of Griffith Park and Hollywood, in the heart of the Sunset Junction. Discover this trendy and hipster neighborhood with a walking tour of shops and restaurants or enjoy a picnic and a stroll at the Silver Lake Reservoir. For those that commute downtown for work or want to hop over to Hollywood for play, Silver Lake Towers has easy access to the 101 (Hollywood Freeway). Residents of Silver Lake Towers enjoy the comforts of spectacular views, on-site management, a secure entry, an upgraded lobby, elevator service, and an on-site laundry facility. Our unit amenities include nine-foot ceilings, exposed brick, spacious closets, original tile work, and more. Coming very soon, our community will have a cozy patio and dog run. Come enjoy the city's best farmer's markets, food trucks, arts scene in the city - come live at Silver Lake Towers.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: Equal to one month's rent on approved credit.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Ask management for more details. No Weight Limit.
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $45
restrictions: Some Breed Restrictions As Management for Details. No Weight Limit.
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $45
restrictions: Ask Management For Details. No Weight Limit.
Parking Details: .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Silverlake Towers have any available units?
Silverlake Towers has 3 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Silverlake Towers have?
Some of Silverlake Towers's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silverlake Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Silverlake Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silverlake Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Silverlake Towers is pet friendly.
Does Silverlake Towers offer parking?
No, Silverlake Towers does not offer parking.
Does Silverlake Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Silverlake Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Silverlake Towers have a pool?
No, Silverlake Towers does not have a pool.
Does Silverlake Towers have accessible units?
No, Silverlake Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Silverlake Towers have units with dishwashers?
No, Silverlake Towers does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Silverlake Towers?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Jeremy
1920 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity