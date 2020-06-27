Silverlake Towers

Amenities

Silver Lake Towers is situated in the eclectic neighborhood of Silver Lake, located just five miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles and just east of Griffith Park and Hollywood, in the heart of the Sunset Junction. Discover this trendy and hipster neighborhood with a walking tour of shops and restaurants or enjoy a picnic and a stroll at the Silver Lake Reservoir. For those that commute downtown for work or want to hop over to Hollywood for play, Silver Lake Towers has easy access to the 101 (Hollywood Freeway). Residents of Silver Lake Towers enjoy the comforts of spectacular views, on-site management, a secure entry, an upgraded lobby, elevator service, and an on-site laundry facility. Our unit amenities include nine-foot ceilings, exposed brick, spacious closets, original tile work, and more. Coming very soon, our community will have a cozy patio and dog run. Come enjoy the city's best farmer's markets, food trucks, arts scene in the city - come live at Silver Lake Towers.