Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking lobby package receiving on-site laundry cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Santa Fe Lofts brings the downtown revival home to two historic buildings boasting loft spaces crafted for creative urbanites. Discover the mix of old and new, from vintage patterns on the original flooring and walls, to sleek surfaces and modern appliances in the kitchens. This truly rare and historic residence offers gorgeous skyline views of downtown from an expansive rooftop entertainment deck and many premium loft upgrades including oversized windows, custom wood cabinetry, high ceilings, and beautiful open floor plans.