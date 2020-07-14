All apartments in Los Angeles
Picasso Brentwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Picasso Brentwood

Open Now until 6pm
12035 Wilshire Blvd · (833) 527-6295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive Up To 6 Weeks Free + Additional Look and Lease Promotion Available! Flexible Tour Options Available! Now Open for Virtual, Self-Guided and In-Person Tours.
Location

12035 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$3,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 415 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$3,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Picasso Brentwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
garage
parking
business center
car charging
fire pit
trash valet
Picasso Brentwood is NOW OPEN!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $30/month, pest control $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 25lbs
Parking Details: Underground parking garage, $195/month extra space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Picasso Brentwood have any available units?
Picasso Brentwood has 6 units available starting at $3,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Picasso Brentwood have?
Some of Picasso Brentwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Picasso Brentwood currently offering any rent specials?
Picasso Brentwood is offering the following rent specials: Receive Up To 6 Weeks Free + Additional Look and Lease Promotion Available! Flexible Tour Options Available! Now Open for Virtual, Self-Guided and In-Person Tours.
Is Picasso Brentwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Picasso Brentwood is pet friendly.
Does Picasso Brentwood offer parking?
Yes, Picasso Brentwood offers parking.
Does Picasso Brentwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Picasso Brentwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Picasso Brentwood have a pool?
Yes, Picasso Brentwood has a pool.
Does Picasso Brentwood have accessible units?
No, Picasso Brentwood does not have accessible units.
Does Picasso Brentwood have units with dishwashers?
No, Picasso Brentwood does not have units with dishwashers.
