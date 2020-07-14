Some of Picasso Brentwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Picasso Brentwood currently offering any rent specials?
Picasso Brentwood is offering the following rent specials: Receive Up To 6 Weeks Free + Additional Look and Lease Promotion Available! Flexible Tour Options Available! Now Open for Virtual, Self-Guided and In-Person Tours.
Is Picasso Brentwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Picasso Brentwood is pet friendly.
Does Picasso Brentwood offer parking?
Yes, Picasso Brentwood offers parking.
Does Picasso Brentwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Picasso Brentwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Picasso Brentwood have a pool?
Yes, Picasso Brentwood has a pool.
Does Picasso Brentwood have accessible units?
No, Picasso Brentwood does not have accessible units.
Does Picasso Brentwood have units with dishwashers?
No, Picasso Brentwood does not have units with dishwashers.