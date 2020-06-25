All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Oxnard Garden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Oxnard Garden
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:09 PM

Oxnard Garden

14015 Oxnard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14015 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
***LEASING NOW***

Light, private and spacious, this will be your home and your sanctuary.
There 1BR+1Bath on the first floor and every other thing that you need, carpet and tiled floor, closets, stove, A/C, granite counter in the kitchen, and lots of light flooding in during the day.
There's big balcony so all your family can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner with the tropical view.
Our communitry futures: Assigned parking spot, laundry, swimming pool.

Please call for for all other details and appointment at (818) 437-3468 or Email to oxnardapts@calvogroup.com.

Apply through www.calvogroup.com

(RLNE4806271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oxnard Garden have any available units?
Oxnard Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Oxnard Garden have?
Some of Oxnard Garden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oxnard Garden currently offering any rent specials?
Oxnard Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oxnard Garden pet-friendly?
No, Oxnard Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Oxnard Garden offer parking?
Yes, Oxnard Garden offers parking.
Does Oxnard Garden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oxnard Garden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oxnard Garden have a pool?
Yes, Oxnard Garden has a pool.
Does Oxnard Garden have accessible units?
No, Oxnard Garden does not have accessible units.
Does Oxnard Garden have units with dishwashers?
No, Oxnard Garden does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College