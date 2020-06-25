Oxnard Garden

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool

Light, private and spacious, this will be your home and your sanctuary.

There 1BR+1Bath on the first floor and every other thing that you need, carpet and tiled floor, closets, stove, A/C, granite counter in the kitchen, and lots of light flooding in during the day.

There's big balcony so all your family can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner with the tropical view.

Our communitry futures: Assigned parking spot, laundry, swimming pool.



Please call for for all other details and appointment at (818) 437-3468 or Email to oxnardapts@calvogroup.com.



Apply through www.calvogroup.com



(RLNE4806271)