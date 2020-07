Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving trash valet yoga car charging cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access online portal

Be among the first to discover One Santa Fe. Our community of studio, one, and two bedroom apartments in the Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles is designed by architect Michael Maltan. At One Santa Fe you don’t just experience art, you live it.CULTIVATESee yourself with panoramic picture windows, a chef’s kitchen with European cabinetry, and the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer. Imagine a zero edge saltwater pool, rooftop fire pit, and fitness center with private yoga and pilates studio. At One Santa Fe, you will find inspired interiors and high-tech amenities, including an electric vehicle charging station on site.