Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

nVe

11405 Chandler Blvd · (818) 862-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11405 Chandler Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 508 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 611 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 515 · Avail. now

$3,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from nVe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
yoga
pool
on-site laundry
bocce court
car charging
concierge
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet cafe
Amazing neighborhoods deserve amazing apartments. With cuisine, entertainment, and culture on every block, a unique home base is essential to truly thrive in the eclectic neighborhood of North Hollywood in Los Angeles. Luckily, we got you covered. Step into nVe Apartments and become familiar with panoramic views of Burbank, Toluca Lake, and University City. Located near NoHo Arts District, nVe lets you hop, skip, or leap to North Hollywood Park, or jump aboard the Orange/Red Metro line just steps away. With one-of-a-kind accommodations to boot, nVe is a residence to brag about.

Sun-drenched rooms, oversized windows, and balconies with awe-inspiring views are just a few of our favorite things. With attention to detail, an eye for comfort, and an affinity for modern style, we’ve created something pretty special within our apartments for rent.

We know a thing or two about living a balanced life. Our communities are crafted to energize your day-to-day with a variety of amenities that you didn't even know you needed. Soak in our resort style spa, or dry off on the sun deck. In need of an adrenaline kick? Work out in our luxury fitness center. We appreciate the finer things in life and invite you to do the same. Call us today to reserve your new home at nVe Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Maximum 35-pound weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does nVe have any available units?
nVe has 5 units available starting at $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does nVe have?
Some of nVe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is nVe currently offering any rent specials?
nVe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is nVe pet-friendly?
Yes, nVe is pet friendly.
Does nVe offer parking?
Yes, nVe offers parking.
Does nVe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, nVe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does nVe have a pool?
Yes, nVe has a pool.
Does nVe have accessible units?
Yes, nVe has accessible units.
Does nVe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, nVe has units with dishwashers.

