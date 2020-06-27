Amenities
Amazing neighborhoods deserve amazing apartments. With cuisine, entertainment, and culture on every block, a unique home base is essential to truly thrive in the eclectic neighborhood of North Hollywood in Los Angeles. Luckily, we got you covered. Step into nVe Apartments and become familiar with panoramic views of Burbank, Toluca Lake, and University City. Located near NoHo Arts District, nVe lets you hop, skip, or leap to North Hollywood Park, or jump aboard the Orange/Red Metro line just steps away. With one-of-a-kind accommodations to boot, nVe is a residence to brag about.
Sun-drenched rooms, oversized windows, and balconies with awe-inspiring views are just a few of our favorite things. With attention to detail, an eye for comfort, and an affinity for modern style, we’ve created something pretty special within our apartments for rent.
We know a thing or two about living a balanced life. Our communities are crafted to energize your day-to-day with a variety of amenities that you didn't even know you needed. Soak in our resort style spa, or dry off on the sun deck. In need of an adrenaline kick? Work out in our luxury fitness center. We appreciate the finer things in life and invite you to do the same. Call us today to reserve your new home at nVe Apartments.