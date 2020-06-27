Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access media room package receiving yoga pool on-site laundry bocce court car charging concierge dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room internet cafe

Amazing neighborhoods deserve amazing apartments. With cuisine, entertainment, and culture on every block, a unique home base is essential to truly thrive in the eclectic neighborhood of North Hollywood in Los Angeles. Luckily, we got you covered. Step into nVe Apartments and become familiar with panoramic views of Burbank, Toluca Lake, and University City. Located near NoHo Arts District, nVe lets you hop, skip, or leap to North Hollywood Park, or jump aboard the Orange/Red Metro line just steps away. With one-of-a-kind accommodations to boot, nVe is a residence to brag about.



Sun-drenched rooms, oversized windows, and balconies with awe-inspiring views are just a few of our favorite things. With attention to detail, an eye for comfort, and an affinity for modern style, we’ve created something pretty special within our apartments for rent.



We know a thing or two about living a balanced life. Our communities are crafted to energize your day-to-day with a variety of amenities that you didn't even know you needed. Soak in our resort style spa, or dry off on the sun deck. In need of an adrenaline kick? Work out in our luxury fitness center. We appreciate the finer things in life and invite you to do the same. Call us today to reserve your new home at nVe Apartments.