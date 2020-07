Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal

NMS West Hills is a Canoga Park adjacent apartment building that is gated with controlled-access entry. Our 2 bedroom apartment homes feature either 1 or 2 bathrooms. All apartment homes feature a cozy fireplace, central ac and heating and a kitchen breakfast bar. Most homes include ultra-modern stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! We are a cat-friendly community. Call for more info or an appointment today! Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Advertised rent for an unfurnished unit is based on a 12 month lease term. Pricing & availability are subject to change.