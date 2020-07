Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access sauna cats allowed pet friendly e-payments online portal

NMS Warner Center offers unique loft-style and two and three bedroom apartment homes in Canoga Park. Cat-friendly, these apartment homes are renovated and feature central ac and heat, plush carpet and hardwood-style flooring and most include stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents love using the huge, onsite fitness center and the sparkling swimming pool and sauna. Call for an appointment today! Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Advertised rent for an unfurnished unit is based on a 12 month lease term. Pricing & availability are subject to change.