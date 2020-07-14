Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel cable included granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym game room parking pool pool table garage internet access sauna cats allowed 24hr maintenance

NMS Superior offers lovely 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Northridge, just a few blocks away from CSUN! Cat friendly, this controlled-access entry building has an elevator and garage parking. Each apartment is ample in size and most feature sleek stainless steel kitchen appliances. All homes include central ac and heat and include complimentary entrance to the swimming pool, game room, sauna, jacuzzi, and fitness center next door at our sister-property.Call for an appointment to view today!*Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Advertised rent for an unfurnished unit is based on a 12 month lease term. Pricing & availability are subject to change.