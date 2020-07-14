All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like NMS Superior.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
NMS Superior
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

NMS Superior

Open Now until 6pm
17809 Superior Street · (213) 221-6196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17809 Superior Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,397

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,667

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from NMS Superior.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
cable included
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
sauna
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
NMS Superior offers lovely 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Northridge, just a few blocks away from CSUN! Cat friendly, this controlled-access entry building has an elevator and garage parking. Each apartment is ample in size and most feature sleek stainless steel kitchen appliances. All homes include central ac and heat and include complimentary entrance to the swimming pool, game room, sauna, jacuzzi, and fitness center next door at our sister-property.Call for an appointment to view today!*Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Advertised rent for an unfurnished unit is based on a 12 month lease term. Pricing & availability are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Cats
deposit: $500 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does NMS Superior have any available units?
NMS Superior has 2 units available starting at $2,397 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does NMS Superior have?
Some of NMS Superior's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is NMS Superior currently offering any rent specials?
NMS Superior is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is NMS Superior pet-friendly?
Yes, NMS Superior is pet friendly.
Does NMS Superior offer parking?
Yes, NMS Superior offers parking.
Does NMS Superior have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, NMS Superior offers units with in unit laundry.
Does NMS Superior have a pool?
Yes, NMS Superior has a pool.
Does NMS Superior have accessible units?
No, NMS Superior does not have accessible units.
Does NMS Superior have units with dishwashers?
Yes, NMS Superior has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for NMS Superior?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity