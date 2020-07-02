All apartments in Los Angeles
NMS Northridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:03 PM

NMS Northridge

Open Now until 6pm
9710 Zelzah Ave · (213) 444-2431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free with a 12 Month Lease!
Location

9710 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B110 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B204 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit B205 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit D206 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from NMS Northridge.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
sauna
cats allowed
pet friendly
NMS Northridge is a lovely gated apartment community located in Northridge, just a few blocks away from the CSUN campus. Cat-friendly, these 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes are upgraded and feature central ac and heat and most with stainless steel kitchen appliances.You'll love the onsite swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, jacuzzi and game room with billiards and media screen! Contact us for an appointment to view.*Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Advertised rent is based on a 12 month lease term and is inclusive of amortization of any move in special.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does NMS Northridge have any available units?
NMS Northridge has 14 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does NMS Northridge have?
Some of NMS Northridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is NMS Northridge currently offering any rent specials?
NMS Northridge is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free with a 12 Month Lease!
Is NMS Northridge pet-friendly?
Yes, NMS Northridge is pet friendly.
Does NMS Northridge offer parking?
Yes, NMS Northridge offers parking.
Does NMS Northridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, NMS Northridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does NMS Northridge have a pool?
Yes, NMS Northridge has a pool.
Does NMS Northridge have accessible units?
No, NMS Northridge does not have accessible units.
Does NMS Northridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, NMS Northridge has units with dishwashers.
