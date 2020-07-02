Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony carpet oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool pool table garage internet access sauna cats allowed pet friendly

NMS Northridge is a lovely gated apartment community located in Northridge, just a few blocks away from the CSUN campus. Cat-friendly, these 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes are upgraded and feature central ac and heat and most with stainless steel kitchen appliances.You'll love the onsite swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, jacuzzi and game room with billiards and media screen! Contact us for an appointment to view.*Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Advertised rent is based on a 12 month lease term and is inclusive of amortization of any move in special.