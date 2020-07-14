NMS Granada Hills

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: 2 total pets per home allowed - ask for details
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 2 total pets per home allowed - ask for details
Parking Details: Garage lot. Reserved garage parking.