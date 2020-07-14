All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like NMS Granada Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
NMS Granada Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

NMS Granada Hills

11611 Blucher Avenue · (818) 946-0114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11611 Blucher Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from NMS Granada Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
NMS Granada Hills is a beautiful hilltop community located high above the San Fernando Valley. Both cat and dog-friendly, we offer two-level 2+2 townhome-style apartments. You'll love the garage parking, the onsite gym and sprawling swimming pool onsite! Contact us for more information or an appointment to view.*Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Advertised rent for an unfurnished unit is based on a 12 month lease term. Pricing & availability are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: 2 total pets per home allowed - ask for details
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 2 total pets per home allowed - ask for details
Parking Details: Garage lot. Reserved garage parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does NMS Granada Hills have any available units?
NMS Granada Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does NMS Granada Hills have?
Some of NMS Granada Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is NMS Granada Hills currently offering any rent specials?
NMS Granada Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is NMS Granada Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, NMS Granada Hills is pet friendly.
Does NMS Granada Hills offer parking?
Yes, NMS Granada Hills offers parking.
Does NMS Granada Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, NMS Granada Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does NMS Granada Hills have a pool?
Yes, NMS Granada Hills has a pool.
Does NMS Granada Hills have accessible units?
No, NMS Granada Hills does not have accessible units.
Does NMS Granada Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, NMS Granada Hills has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for NMS Granada Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity