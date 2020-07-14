Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub oven recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking internet access online portal

NMS Granada Hills is a beautiful hilltop community located high above the San Fernando Valley. Both cat and dog-friendly, we offer two-level 2+2 townhome-style apartments. You'll love the garage parking, the onsite gym and sprawling swimming pool onsite! Contact us for more information or an appointment to view.*Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Advertised rent for an unfurnished unit is based on a 12 month lease term. Pricing & availability are subject to change.