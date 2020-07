Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel patio / balcony bathtub microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard parking bike storage garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly conference room online portal

ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!NMS 1759 is a beautiful West Los Angeles apartment building located in the trendy community of Sawtelle Japantown. We offer loft, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartment homes with reserved garage parking, stainless steel appliances and more ultra-modern and convenient features. We are a pet-friendly community - ask for details!DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Advertised rent is based on a 12-month lease term. Pricing & availability are subject to change.