MySuite Superior
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

MySuite Superior

17809 Superior Street · (818) 862-7937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17809 Superior Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 210B · Avail. now

$1,501

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 161 sqft

Unit 210E · Avail. now

$1,501

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 186 sqft

Unit 210F · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 301 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MySuite Superior.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
sauna
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Mysuite Superior offers furnished private suites with all utilities included! Your private suite features a private bathroom and dry bar area complete with individual fridge. For your convenience, there is a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances as well! Select suites feature a private balcony.Residents enjoy our fitness center, swimming pool, resident lounge with billiards table, and more. Discover furnished apartments for rent in Northridge that are the perfect place to live, work, and play, with a short or long term lease option - ask for details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does MySuite Superior have any available units?
MySuite Superior has 3 units available starting at $1,501 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does MySuite Superior have?
Some of MySuite Superior's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is MySuite Superior currently offering any rent specials?
MySuite Superior is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is MySuite Superior pet-friendly?
No, MySuite Superior is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does MySuite Superior offer parking?
Yes, MySuite Superior offers parking.
Does MySuite Superior have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, MySuite Superior offers units with in unit laundry.
Does MySuite Superior have a pool?
Yes, MySuite Superior has a pool.
Does MySuite Superior have accessible units?
No, MySuite Superior does not have accessible units.
Does MySuite Superior have units with dishwashers?
No, MySuite Superior does not have units with dishwashers.
