Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage internet access sauna

ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Mysuite Superior offers furnished private suites with all utilities included! Your private suite features a private bathroom and dry bar area complete with individual fridge. For your convenience, there is a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances as well! Select suites feature a private balcony.Residents enjoy our fitness center, swimming pool, resident lounge with billiards table, and more. Discover furnished apartments for rent in Northridge that are the perfect place to live, work, and play, with a short or long term lease option - ask for details!