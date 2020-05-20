1743 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025 West Los Angeles
Studio
Unit 2D · Avail. now
$1,633
Studio · 1 Bath · 205 sqft
Unit 7A · Avail. now
$1,705
Studio · 1 Bath · 200 sqft
Unit 2B · Avail. now
$1,742
Studio · 1 Bath · 198 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MySuite Cara.
Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
ONLINE TOURS, APPLICATION AND MOVE IN PROCESS!Brand new and furnished suite with private bathroom and all utilities paid! Washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, roof lounge with lounge furniture, cabanas and games.Smoke and pet-free, close to 405 and 10 freeways, UCLA and more.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 O.A.C.
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
