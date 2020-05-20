All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

MySuite Cara

Open Now until 6pm
1743 Butler Ave · (310) 742-8427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1743 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$1,633

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 205 sqft

Unit 7A · Avail. now

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,742

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 198 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MySuite Cara.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
ONLINE TOURS, APPLICATION AND MOVE IN PROCESS!Brand new and furnished suite with private bathroom and all utilities paid! Washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, roof lounge with lounge furniture, cabanas and games.Smoke and pet-free, close to 405 and 10 freeways, UCLA and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 O.A.C.
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does MySuite Cara have any available units?
MySuite Cara has 21 units available starting at $1,633 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does MySuite Cara have?
Some of MySuite Cara's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is MySuite Cara currently offering any rent specials?
MySuite Cara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is MySuite Cara pet-friendly?
No, MySuite Cara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does MySuite Cara offer parking?
Yes, MySuite Cara offers parking.
Does MySuite Cara have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, MySuite Cara offers units with in unit laundry.
Does MySuite Cara have a pool?
No, MySuite Cara does not have a pool.
Does MySuite Cara have accessible units?
No, MySuite Cara does not have accessible units.
Does MySuite Cara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, MySuite Cara has units with dishwashers.
