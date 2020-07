Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room fire pit key fob access lobby online portal

ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at Wilshire Victoria offers VIP, all-inclusive living for both short and long-term leases in one-bedroom and two-bedroom floorplans just between Beverly Hills and the UCLA area of Westwood Los Angeles.Each luxuriously furnished home features all utilities paid, stainless steel kitchen appliances, reserved garage parking and access to the onsite gym, roof lounge and more. Check out the amenity section and call for an appointment to view or more details. DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit or furnishings. Advertised rate contingent on a 12-month lease. Pricing & availability are subject to change.