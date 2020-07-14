MySuite at Granada Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel garbage disposal smoke-free units Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access garage 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments guest parking package receiving

Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet and smoke-free suite with semi-private washer/dryer. In addition to being furnished, your suite includes a private dry bar area with mini-fridge, individual a/c and heat control and wall mount TV. Complimentary clean of the common area kitchen shared with just a few other suitemates.