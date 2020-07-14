All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like MySuite at Granada Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
MySuite at Granada Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

MySuite at Granada Hills

11611 Blucher Ave · (818) 423-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108B · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 181 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MySuite at Granada Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
garbage disposal
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
garage
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
guest parking
package receiving
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet and smoke-free suite with semi-private washer/dryer. In addition to being furnished, your suite includes a private dry bar area with mini-fridge, individual a/c and heat control and wall mount TV. Complimentary clean of the common area kitchen shared with just a few other suitemates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Some parking available - ask for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does MySuite at Granada Hills have any available units?
MySuite at Granada Hills has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does MySuite at Granada Hills have?
Some of MySuite at Granada Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is MySuite at Granada Hills currently offering any rent specials?
MySuite at Granada Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is MySuite at Granada Hills pet-friendly?
No, MySuite at Granada Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does MySuite at Granada Hills offer parking?
Yes, MySuite at Granada Hills offers parking.
Does MySuite at Granada Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, MySuite at Granada Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does MySuite at Granada Hills have a pool?
Yes, MySuite at Granada Hills has a pool.
Does MySuite at Granada Hills have accessible units?
No, MySuite at Granada Hills does not have accessible units.
Does MySuite at Granada Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, MySuite at Granada Hills has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for MySuite at Granada Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity