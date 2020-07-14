11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91344 Granada Hills
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 108B · Avail. now
$1,395
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 181 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MySuite at Granada Hills.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
garbage disposal
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
garage
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
guest parking
package receiving
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet and smoke-free suite with semi-private washer/dryer. In addition to being furnished, your suite includes a private dry bar area with mini-fridge, individual a/c and heat control and wall mount TV. Complimentary clean of the common area kitchen shared with just a few other suitemates.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Some parking available - ask for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does MySuite at Granada Hills have any available units?