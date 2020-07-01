Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system cc payments key fob access online portal package receiving

ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at acacia offers fully furnished, all-inclusive suites and lofts in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles! These suites are pet-friendly and non-smoking, all with private and modern bathrooms. While some suites feature a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, others feature a wet or dry bar and fridge. For your comfort and convenience, all suites feature central a/c and heating, flat screen tv with premium programming, intrusion alarm, stylish furniture and access to a roof lounge and fitness center. All utilities are paid including wifi. Call for an appointment today!DISCLAIMER: Advertised rent is based on a 1-4 month lease term and includes the amortization of current lease special. Shorter term leases and pricing available - ask for details. Pricing & availability are subject to change. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit and furnishings are subject to change.