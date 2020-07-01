11649 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Brentwood
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 8D · Avail. now
$2,195
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 313 sqft
Unit 7D · Avail. now
$2,197
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 326 sqft
Unit 6D · Avail. now
$2,197
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 336 sqft
See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MySuite at Acacia.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
cc payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at acacia offers fully furnished, all-inclusive suites and lofts in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles! These suites are pet-friendly and non-smoking, all with private and modern bathrooms. While some suites feature a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, others feature a wet or dry bar and fridge. For your comfort and convenience, all suites feature central a/c and heating, flat screen tv with premium programming, intrusion alarm, stylish furniture and access to a roof lounge and fitness center. All utilities are paid including wifi. Call for an appointment today!DISCLAIMER: Advertised rent is based on a 1-4 month lease term and includes the amortization of current lease special. Shorter term leases and pricing available - ask for details. Pricing & availability are subject to change. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit and furnishings are subject to change.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $75
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: Some parking available - ask for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does MySuite at Acacia have any available units?
MySuite at Acacia has 4 units available starting at $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.