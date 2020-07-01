All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

MySuite at Acacia

Open Now until 6pm
11649 W Mayfield Ave · (424) 383-7482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11649 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8D · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 313 sqft

Unit 7D · Avail. now

$2,197

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 326 sqft

Unit 6D · Avail. now

$2,197

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 336 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MySuite at Acacia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
cc payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at acacia offers fully furnished, all-inclusive suites and lofts in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles! These suites are pet-friendly and non-smoking, all with private and modern bathrooms. While some suites feature a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, others feature a wet or dry bar and fridge. For your comfort and convenience, all suites feature central a/c and heating, flat screen tv with premium programming, intrusion alarm, stylish furniture and access to a roof lounge and fitness center. All utilities are paid including wifi. Call for an appointment today!DISCLAIMER: Advertised rent is based on a 1-4 month lease term and includes the amortization of current lease special. Shorter term leases and pricing available - ask for details. Pricing & availability are subject to change. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit and furnishings are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $75
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: Some parking available - ask for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does MySuite at Acacia have any available units?
MySuite at Acacia has 4 units available starting at $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does MySuite at Acacia have?
Some of MySuite at Acacia's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is MySuite at Acacia currently offering any rent specials?
MySuite at Acacia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is MySuite at Acacia pet-friendly?
Yes, MySuite at Acacia is pet friendly.
Does MySuite at Acacia offer parking?
Yes, MySuite at Acacia offers parking.
Does MySuite at Acacia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, MySuite at Acacia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does MySuite at Acacia have a pool?
No, MySuite at Acacia does not have a pool.
Does MySuite at Acacia have accessible units?
No, MySuite at Acacia does not have accessible units.
Does MySuite at Acacia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, MySuite at Acacia has units with dishwashers.
