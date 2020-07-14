All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Mysuite at 1759.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Mysuite at 1759
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Mysuite at 1759

Open Now until 6pm
1761 Beloit Avenue · (865) 413-7235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: All move-ins prior to May 15th will receive an American Express gift card for up to $1800 given as a one-time special. Call for details.**
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1761 Beloit Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 412A · Avail. now

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 412B · Avail. Jul 17

$2,197

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 349 sqft

Unit 515A · Avail. now

$2,197

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mysuite at 1759.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
car charging
courtyard
parking
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1759 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in trendy Sawtelle Japantown in West LA, close to restaurants, the 405 freeway and shopping. Pet-friendly and non-smoking, we offer loft, one bedroom and studio suites, some with full kitchens and some with a dry bar and refrigerator. Floor plans are ultra-sleek and modern and feature hardwood-style floors, central a/c and heat and access to the onsite Zen courtyard.Check out the amenity section for more details and call for an appointment to view as well as short and long-term pricing.DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Advertised rent is based on a 1 to 12-month lease term and is inclusive of amortization of any move in special. Pricing & availability are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 2 pets total per home - ask for details
Dogs
rent: $75
Parking Details: Reserved garage and street parking available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mysuite at 1759 have any available units?
Mysuite at 1759 has 4 units available starting at $1,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Mysuite at 1759 have?
Some of Mysuite at 1759's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mysuite at 1759 currently offering any rent specials?
Mysuite at 1759 is offering the following rent specials: **MOVE IN SPECIAL: All move-ins prior to May 15th will receive an American Express gift card for up to $1800 given as a one-time special. Call for details.**
Is Mysuite at 1759 pet-friendly?
Yes, Mysuite at 1759 is pet friendly.
Does Mysuite at 1759 offer parking?
Yes, Mysuite at 1759 offers parking.
Does Mysuite at 1759 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mysuite at 1759 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mysuite at 1759 have a pool?
No, Mysuite at 1759 does not have a pool.
Does Mysuite at 1759 have accessible units?
No, Mysuite at 1759 does not have accessible units.
Does Mysuite at 1759 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mysuite at 1759 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Mysuite at 1759?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity