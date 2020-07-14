Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator patio / balcony garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities conference room car charging courtyard parking bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1759 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in trendy Sawtelle Japantown in West LA, close to restaurants, the 405 freeway and shopping. Pet-friendly and non-smoking, we offer loft, one bedroom and studio suites, some with full kitchens and some with a dry bar and refrigerator. Floor plans are ultra-sleek and modern and feature hardwood-style floors, central a/c and heat and access to the onsite Zen courtyard.Check out the amenity section for more details and call for an appointment to view as well as short and long-term pricing.DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Advertised rent is based on a 1 to 12-month lease term and is inclusive of amortization of any move in special. Pricing & availability are subject to change.