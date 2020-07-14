1761 Beloit Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025 West Los Angeles
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 412A · Avail. now
$1,930
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 440 sqft
Unit 412B · Avail. Jul 17
$2,197
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 349 sqft
Unit 515A · Avail. now
$2,197
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mysuite at 1759.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
car charging
courtyard
parking
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1759 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in trendy Sawtelle Japantown in West LA, close to restaurants, the 405 freeway and shopping. Pet-friendly and non-smoking, we offer loft, one bedroom and studio suites, some with full kitchens and some with a dry bar and refrigerator. Floor plans are ultra-sleek and modern and feature hardwood-style floors, central a/c and heat and access to the onsite Zen courtyard.Check out the amenity section for more details and call for an appointment to view as well as short and long-term pricing.DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Advertised rent is based on a 1 to 12-month lease term and is inclusive of amortization of any move in special. Pricing & availability are subject to change.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 2 pets total per home - ask for details
Dogs
rent: $75
Parking Details: Reserved garage and street parking available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Mysuite at 1759 have any available units?
Mysuite at 1759 has 4 units available starting at $1,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
Some of Mysuite at 1759's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mysuite at 1759 currently offering any rent specials?
Mysuite at 1759 is offering the following rent specials: **MOVE IN SPECIAL: All move-ins prior to May 15th will receive an American Express gift card for up to $1800 given as a one-time special. Call for details.**
Is Mysuite at 1759 pet-friendly?
Yes, Mysuite at 1759 is pet friendly.
Does Mysuite at 1759 offer parking?
Yes, Mysuite at 1759 offers parking.
Does Mysuite at 1759 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mysuite at 1759 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mysuite at 1759 have a pool?
No, Mysuite at 1759 does not have a pool.
Does Mysuite at 1759 have accessible units?
No, Mysuite at 1759 does not have accessible units.