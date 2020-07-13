All apartments in Los Angeles
Monte Vista
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Monte Vista

11777 Foothill Blvd · (818) 273-6583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Special : 2 Weeks Free on Select Units!* *Call for details. Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Location

11777 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C14 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,724

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit H14 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,724

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit E05 · Avail. now

$1,724

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monte Vista.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Our apartments for rent are located on a private and gated community featuring spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, nestled a long the foothills of the San Fernando Valley. While staying in one of our Lake View Terrace Apartments feel free to enjoy the serenity of a park-like setting with lush landscaping, relax in our pool and spa, or unwind in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Our excellent location is a nature lover’s dream, with easy access to trails, hiking, swimming, and other outdoor activities, but does not keep you from the conveniences of city life. These Lake View Terrace apartments give you everything you need to live well; come see available apartments to decide for yourself. The Monte Vista Apartments gorgeous amenities and prime location cannot be beaten. Come join us at the Monte Vista Apartments in Lake View Terrace, we

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 10, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monte Vista have any available units?
Monte Vista has 5 units available starting at $1,724 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Monte Vista have?
Some of Monte Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monte Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Monte Vista is offering the following rent specials: Special : 2 Weeks Free on Select Units!* *Call for details. Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Is Monte Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Monte Vista is pet friendly.
Does Monte Vista offer parking?
Yes, Monte Vista offers parking.
Does Monte Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monte Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Monte Vista have a pool?
Yes, Monte Vista has a pool.
Does Monte Vista have accessible units?
No, Monte Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Monte Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monte Vista has units with dishwashers.
