Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Available now. Beautiful location in the wonderful Aliso Village area, minutes from Downtown Los Angeles. Some of the great features of this apartment are: -Beautiful paint throughout -Wood Floors Throughout -Beautiful Granite Countertops -Stainless Steel Appliances (Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator, and Microwave) -Whole property recently rehabbed from outside -Clean building -Onsite Manager -Covered parking garage (carport).

.

IT490306 - IT49MC2556