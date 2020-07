Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car charging clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage business center conference room lobby online portal

Discover luxury apartments in Los Angeles Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard. A brand new urban living community with lavish amenities and a modern European flair. Elevate your lifestyle with our diverse selection of studio, one and two-bedroom luxury apartments. When you browse through our portfolio of floor plans, you’ll discover gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Select homes come with a private balcony or terrace, giving you a world-class view of Hollywood. Reinvigorate your daily routine with soothing amenities that exude luxury and sophistication. Wind down your day with a relaxing swim in our rooftop pool and lounge area. It features panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and the downtown skyline. We also have an onsite fitness studio for healthy living and a cozy Internet cafe with a coffee bar that’s perfect for working at one of our Hollywood apartments for rent. Fall in love with Hollywood all over again and apply for one