Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard doorman 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging cc payments green community guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal smoke-free community

Unparalleled Living in Downtown LAGet more from your new home at Met Lofts. With a host of modern amenities and contemporary finishes, you’ll discover an apartment that’s as versatile as you are. Think energy-efficient building practices and sound-containing construction for optimal in-home comfort. Imagine spacious loft-style layouts and urban architecture, like exposed concrete and industrial-chic accents. Featuring studio, one, and two bedroom loft apartments in downtown LA, the home you want is within reach at Met Lofts.