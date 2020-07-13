Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access media room cats allowed coffee bar courtyard key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Meridian Place Apartment Homes, where urban meets style! We are conveniently located in the heart of Northridge, California, just across the street from Cal State University, Northridge. The Northridge Fashion Center and the 118, 405 and 101 Freeways are right nearby. Meridian Place features one and two bedroom apartments for rent with lavish interiors such as gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and complete appliance packages including a full-sized stackable washer and dryer, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Our first-class amenities make coming home so much more exciting! Bring your laptop and lounge by our swimming pool, or relax in our clubhouse complete with free WiFi access! You may also enjoy our billiard room or media room. There is also a wonderful dog park for our four-legged residents to enjoy! Meridian Place Apartment Homes in Northridge, CA, where life is made easy and living is done right!