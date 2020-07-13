All apartments in Los Angeles
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
Meridian Place Apartment Homes

9423 Reseda Blvd · (424) 347-6501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get $1000 Off At Move In!* Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! Only a small one-time fee as little as $88!* *Restrictions apply. Contact leasing office for more details.
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

9423 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 553 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 246 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,956

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,344

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Unit 434 · Avail. now

$2,367

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. Nov 7

$2,391

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meridian Place Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
media room
cats allowed
coffee bar
courtyard
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Discover a New Way of Living

Meridian Place Apartment Homes, where urban meets style! We are conveniently located in the heart of Northridge, California, just across the street from Cal State University, Northridge. The Northridge Fashion Center and the 118, 405 and 101 Freeways are right nearby. Meridian Place features one and two bedroom apartments for rent with lavish interiors such as gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and complete appliance packages including a full-sized stackable washer and dryer, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Our first-class amenities make coming home so much more exciting! Bring your laptop and lounge by our swimming pool, or relax in our clubhouse complete with free WiFi access! You may also enjoy our billiard room or media room. There is also a wonderful dog park for our four-legged residents to enjoy! Meridian Place Apartment Homes in Northridge, CA, where life is made easy and living is done right!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Dogs
rent: $45 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Assigned parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meridian Place Apartment Homes have any available units?
Meridian Place Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $1,905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Meridian Place Apartment Homes have?
Some of Meridian Place Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meridian Place Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Meridian Place Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Get $1000 Off At Move In!* Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! Only a small one-time fee as little as $88!* *Restrictions apply. Contact leasing office for more details.
Is Meridian Place Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Meridian Place Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Meridian Place Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Meridian Place Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Meridian Place Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meridian Place Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meridian Place Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Meridian Place Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Meridian Place Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Meridian Place Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Meridian Place Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meridian Place Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
