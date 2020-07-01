Rent Calculator
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Marathon
3630 Marathon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3630 Marathon Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Marathon Partners - Property Id: 235090
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235090
Property Id 235090
(RLNE5659542)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Marathon have any available units?
Marathon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does Marathon have?
Some of Marathon's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Marathon currently offering any rent specials?
Marathon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marathon pet-friendly?
Yes, Marathon is pet friendly.
Does Marathon offer parking?
No, Marathon does not offer parking.
Does Marathon have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marathon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marathon have a pool?
No, Marathon does not have a pool.
Does Marathon have accessible units?
No, Marathon does not have accessible units.
Does Marathon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marathon has units with dishwashers.
