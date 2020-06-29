All apartments in Los Angeles
Louise Apartments
Louise Apartments

12449 Louise Avenue · (938) 253-2563
Rent Special
Reduced Pricing + Look & Lease Special! Get $500 Off Move-In! Must apply within 48 hours of first contact/visit! Now offering Facetime Tours! Contact tour leasing team to schedule
Location

12449 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Louise Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located near the 10 and 405 freeways. All the best shopping, first-class gourmet dining, cultural, and entertainment opportunities are just steps from your front door! The Louise is a smoke free property. You will love where you live!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $800-$1,100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs Weight Limit
Parking Details: Covered lot. Secured Parking Garage: 1 Space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Louise Apartments have any available units?
Louise Apartments has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Louise Apartments have?
Some of Louise Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Louise Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Louise Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Reduced Pricing + Look & Lease Special! Get $500 Off Move-In! Must apply within 48 hours of first contact/visit! Now offering Facetime Tours! Contact tour leasing team to schedule
Is Louise Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Louise Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Louise Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Louise Apartments offers parking.
Does Louise Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Louise Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Louise Apartments have a pool?
No, Louise Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Louise Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Louise Apartments has accessible units.
Does Louise Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Louise Apartments has units with dishwashers.
