Louise Apartments

Lease Length: 6-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $800-$1,100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs Weight Limit
Parking Details: Covered lot. Secured Parking Garage: 1 Space.