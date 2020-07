Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly carport

Townhome Village Apartment in Los Angeles is ready to be your home. Located at 15716 Saticoy St. in Los Angeles, this community has much to offer its residents. Select between 1 to 2 bedroom apartment options and then set up a visit to choose your favorites. Townhome Village Apartment provides a variety of amenities including: convenient on-site parking options, and . Make your move to Townhome Village Apartment. Contact or drop by the leasing office to check the current floorplan availability today.