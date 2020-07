Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher bathtub ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage key fob access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby online portal pool table

Live Berkshire K2LA - Your Luxury Oasis. KTown's Most Luxurious Apartments. For the ultimate apartment living experience in the heart of Koreatown, look no further than Berkshire K2LA. Modern apartments meet lavish extras at our mid-rise building perfectly situated minutes from downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood, California. Featuring studio, one and two bedroom apartments for lease, the home you want is within reach at Berkshire K2LA.

When you live at Berkshire K2LA, you don't have to settle for less. We go above and beyond to make sure you have everything you need. Enjoy essentials like our state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and interactive resident lounge. You'll appreciate the little extras like our rooftop deck, complete with relaxing cabanas, conversational seating, barbeque grill stations, outdoor dining space, outdoor fireplace, and unforgettable views of LA.