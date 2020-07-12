All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:21 AM

IMT 5700

5700 Sepulveda Blvd · (818) 824-8567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5700 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01313 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 01601 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 01318 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT 5700.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
new construction
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT 5700 offers all the advantages of a metropolitan lifestyle one would expect when living in a prime location within the San Fernando Valley. IMT 5700 is across the street from Target, and just minutes away from the Sherman Oaks Galleria, the 405 Freeway, and the Balboa Recreation Center, offering easy access to golf courses, tennis courts, jogging, bike paths, and boating on Balboa Lake. Make yourself at home in one of our thoughtfully designed one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes at IMT 5700. Enjoy the luxury of desired interior amenities such as a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, quartz countertops, spacious walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, and designer fixtures throughout. Enjoy community amenities with comfort in mind, such as a resort-style pool and spa, the IMT Active fitness center, the Entertainment Lounge, and outdoor entertainment spaces. For added convenience, IMT 5700 houses various retail stores for residents to enjoy. With a central location and an abundance of features and amenities, you'll be proud to call IMT 5700 home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 application fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (for up to two pets)
limit: 2
rent: $50 per month, per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions, breed restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does IMT 5700 have any available units?
IMT 5700 has 3 units available starting at $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does IMT 5700 have?
Some of IMT 5700's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT 5700 currently offering any rent specials?
IMT 5700 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is IMT 5700 pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT 5700 is pet friendly.
Does IMT 5700 offer parking?
Yes, IMT 5700 offers parking.
Does IMT 5700 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, IMT 5700 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT 5700 have a pool?
Yes, IMT 5700 has a pool.
Does IMT 5700 have accessible units?
No, IMT 5700 does not have accessible units.
Does IMT 5700 have units with dishwashers?
No, IMT 5700 does not have units with dishwashers.
