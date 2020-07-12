Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill hot tub online portal cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system new construction

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT 5700 offers all the advantages of a metropolitan lifestyle one would expect when living in a prime location within the San Fernando Valley. IMT 5700 is across the street from Target, and just minutes away from the Sherman Oaks Galleria, the 405 Freeway, and the Balboa Recreation Center, offering easy access to golf courses, tennis courts, jogging, bike paths, and boating on Balboa Lake. Make yourself at home in one of our thoughtfully designed one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes at IMT 5700. Enjoy the luxury of desired interior amenities such as a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, quartz countertops, spacious walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, and designer fixtures throughout. Enjoy community amenities with comfort in mind, such as a resort-style pool and spa, the IMT Active fitness center, the Entertainment Lounge, and outdoor entertainment spaces. For added convenience, IMT 5700 houses various retail stores for residents to enjoy. With a central location and an abundance of features and amenities, you'll be proud to call IMT 5700 home.