Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors carpet ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill lobby online portal accessible garage parking 24hr laundry business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe media room package receiving

Hollywood Tower's recently renovated historic apartments and French Norman architectural details are awe-inspiring. Step through an enchanting doorway that once welcomed Monroe, Bogart and Chaplin, and discover timeless Hollywood style reborn. The glamorous lobby and intimate corridors have been tastefully renovated to highlight the building's vintage character. Inside the apartments, beautiful vintage details merge with fine contemporary fixtures and finishes to provide charming historic apartment homes for a taste of the old Hollywood lifestyle. Three massive outdoor rooftop patios offer panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and are purposed differently: host friends on the east patio complete with a BBQ bar and group seating, workout on the upper north patio exercise bikes, or play a game of super-size twister on the lower north patio facing the hills. We are just steps away from the Franklin Village shops and restaurants, and the Upright Citizens Brigade.