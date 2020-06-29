All apartments in Los Angeles
Harbor Pine Creek

25677 Pine Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25677 Pine Creek Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Wilmington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
sauna
This is an lower-level unit that overlooks the pool and pond. Nice view from step-down Living Room and Master Bedroom, as well as from large balcony. This home has an inside Laundry Room next to the Bathroom. Completely remodeled unit paint, wood floor, kitchen, bathroom, lighting, AC/ heater unit.

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom tub/shower.
New appliances included: refrigerator, cooktop, oven, microwave, hood range, garbage disposal, washer and dryer
New AC/ heater system
Fireplace
2 parking space one is covered
2 pools, Jacuzzi and sauna
Many visitor parking spaces available
Gated community
24 hr patrol
Owner pays water, trash and HOA
Deposit $2900 + First months rent

Virtual tour
https://youtu.be/P6DccZhWVqk

Patio tour
https://youtu.be/wvva_tlybcE

$111 million remodeled Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park/ lake .5mile away
$13. Million remodeled Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center .5 mile away
Walking distance from Los Angeles Harbor College
Close to 110 fwy
No pets or smoking allowed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5477361)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbor Pine Creek have any available units?
Harbor Pine Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Harbor Pine Creek have?
Some of Harbor Pine Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor Pine Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor Pine Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harbor Pine Creek pet-friendly?
No, Harbor Pine Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Harbor Pine Creek offer parking?
Yes, Harbor Pine Creek offers parking.
Does Harbor Pine Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harbor Pine Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor Pine Creek have a pool?
Yes, Harbor Pine Creek has a pool.
Does Harbor Pine Creek have accessible units?
No, Harbor Pine Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Harbor Pine Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, Harbor Pine Creek does not have units with dishwashers.

