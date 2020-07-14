Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court courtyard internet access

Welcome to the Grand Apartments on Lindley your everyday getaway. This apartment community has a welcoming environment and all the best amenities. As a resident, you'll enjoy the Olympic size pool, a fully-equipped fitness center, basketball and tennis courts.



You'll love the comfortable living experience you get with our one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Northridge, CA. Our sizable floor plans make it perfect to arrange your place the way you like it. Your spacious living area extends outside, with a private patio or balcony. You'll also love all the apartment amenities like our dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator, and more.



Take your four-legged friend for a run around our garden-style community (we love big dogs!). Each building is well separated from the other, with plenty of outdoor entertainment and barbecue areas.



Make your move to some of the most desirable apartments in Northridge. Call and schedule your tour today.



Welcome home to Grand Apartments on Lindley!