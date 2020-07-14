All apartments in Los Angeles
Grand Apartments on Lindley

10201 Lindley Ave · (818) 862-3722
Location

10201 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit J150 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B023 · Avail. now

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

Unit G112 · Avail. now

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

Unit H122 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grand Apartments on Lindley.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
courtyard
internet access
Welcome to the Grand Apartments on Lindley your everyday getaway. This apartment community has a welcoming environment and all the best amenities. As a resident, you'll enjoy the Olympic size pool, a fully-equipped fitness center, basketball and tennis courts.

You'll love the comfortable living experience you get with our one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Northridge, CA. Our sizable floor plans make it perfect to arrange your place the way you like it. Your spacious living area extends outside, with a private patio or balcony. You'll also love all the apartment amenities like our dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator, and more.

Take your four-legged friend for a run around our garden-style community (we love big dogs!). Each building is well separated from the other, with plenty of outdoor entertainment and barbecue areas.

Make your move to some of the most desirable apartments in Northridge. Call and schedule your tour today.

Welcome home to Grand Apartments on Lindley!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grand Apartments on Lindley have any available units?
Grand Apartments on Lindley has 6 units available starting at $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Grand Apartments on Lindley have?
Some of Grand Apartments on Lindley's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand Apartments on Lindley currently offering any rent specials?
Grand Apartments on Lindley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grand Apartments on Lindley pet-friendly?
Yes, Grand Apartments on Lindley is pet friendly.
Does Grand Apartments on Lindley offer parking?
Yes, Grand Apartments on Lindley offers parking.
Does Grand Apartments on Lindley have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grand Apartments on Lindley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand Apartments on Lindley have a pool?
Yes, Grand Apartments on Lindley has a pool.
Does Grand Apartments on Lindley have accessible units?
No, Grand Apartments on Lindley does not have accessible units.
Does Grand Apartments on Lindley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grand Apartments on Lindley has units with dishwashers.
