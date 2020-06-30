All apartments in Los Angeles
Glade Apartments
Glade Apartments

6670 Glade Ave · (818) 797-7836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6670 Glade Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glade Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
lobby
online portal
Located in the amazing Warner Center, Glade Apartments offers beautiful studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Just a hop away from Westfield Topanga, including the brand new Village, and much more, you’ll love living in the Warner Center neighborhood with its access to great shops, fun nightlife, and beautiful parks, where you can enjoy concerts in the park. Sitting only a few blocks from the 101 freeway, Glade Apartments allows for an easy daily commute, no matter where you are going. Glade Apartments offers Los Angeles living at its finest, with pools and outdoor BBQ's to enjoy in the California sun. Enjoy living in Los Angeles at Glade Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $750
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glade Apartments have any available units?
Glade Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Glade Apartments have?
Some of Glade Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glade Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Glade Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glade Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Glade Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Glade Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Glade Apartments offers parking.
Does Glade Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glade Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glade Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Glade Apartments has a pool.
Does Glade Apartments have accessible units?
No, Glade Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Glade Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Glade Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
