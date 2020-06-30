Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance lobby online portal

Located in the amazing Warner Center, Glade Apartments offers beautiful studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Just a hop away from Westfield Topanga, including the brand new Village, and much more, you’ll love living in the Warner Center neighborhood with its access to great shops, fun nightlife, and beautiful parks, where you can enjoy concerts in the park. Sitting only a few blocks from the 101 freeway, Glade Apartments allows for an easy daily commute, no matter where you are going. Glade Apartments offers Los Angeles living at its finest, with pools and outdoor BBQ's to enjoy in the California sun. Enjoy living in Los Angeles at Glade Apartments!