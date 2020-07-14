All apartments in Los Angeles
Gallery at NoHo

5416 Fair Ave · (818) 214-8392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4305 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 1222 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit 3203 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8306 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit 6120 · Avail. now

$2,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit 6318 · Avail. now

$2,832

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gallery at NoHo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
range
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet cafe
media room
online portal
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. The Gallery at NoHo Commons in North Hollywood, features one and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes nestled in the center of the NoHo Arts District in Los Angeles. Come home to a place that lets you be you. Flexibly designed to let you express yourself, while thoughtfully finished to provide you every luxury. Modern kitchens, light-filled interiors, and walk-in closets inside. A gleaming pool, fitness, dance, and sound studios, and wi-fi throughout. Its home as you always imagined, realized by the Gallery at NoHo Commons.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500.00
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers/Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-hybrids.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gallery at NoHo have any available units?
Gallery at NoHo has 16 units available starting at $2,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Gallery at NoHo have?
Some of Gallery at NoHo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gallery at NoHo currently offering any rent specials?
Gallery at NoHo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gallery at NoHo pet-friendly?
Yes, Gallery at NoHo is pet friendly.
Does Gallery at NoHo offer parking?
Yes, Gallery at NoHo offers parking.
Does Gallery at NoHo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gallery at NoHo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gallery at NoHo have a pool?
Yes, Gallery at NoHo has a pool.
Does Gallery at NoHo have accessible units?
Yes, Gallery at NoHo has accessible units.
Does Gallery at NoHo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gallery at NoHo has units with dishwashers.
