Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave range Property Amenities gym pool internet access accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments fire pit hot tub internet cafe media room online portal

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. The Gallery at NoHo Commons in North Hollywood, features one and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes nestled in the center of the NoHo Arts District in Los Angeles. Come home to a place that lets you be you. Flexibly designed to let you express yourself, while thoughtfully finished to provide you every luxury. Modern kitchens, light-filled interiors, and walk-in closets inside. A gleaming pool, fitness, dance, and sound studios, and wi-fi throughout. Its home as you always imagined, realized by the Gallery at NoHo Commons.