13448 Beach Avenue • Los Angeles CA 90292 • Marina Del Rey
292 Units
Price and Availability
Verified 18 HRS ago
Coliving Ensuite Bath(Pr bath, inside s)
$1,800
1
Studio
1 Bath
203 sqft
Unit 1501-A
Avail. Nov 7
$1,800
Location
13448 Beach Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292 Marina Del Rey
Amenities
In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
fireplace
in unit laundry
extra storage
garbage disposal
stainless steel
ice maker
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
bbq/grill
courtyard
fire pit
lobby
pool table
shuffle board
yoga
coffee bar
key fob access
package receiving
clubhouse
dog park
conference room
elevator
dog grooming area
hot tub
game room
media room
pool
bike storage
garage
car charging
parking
pet friendly
smoke-free community
internet access
INSPIRATION LIVES HERE
Say hello to a lifestyle that merges modern design, art culture and coastal living in the flourishing Marina Arts District. Stylish high-end apartments featuring communal work spaces, mess hall, game rooms and a pool deck, surrounded by inspiring murals and street art. All in a central westside location close to the places you love, from Venice and Santa Monica to Culver City and beyond. Creative and connected, this is G8 living.
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Parking Details Off-street parking.
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
Costco
0.2 mi
Ralphs
0.4 mi
Ralphs
0.5 mi
Pavilions
0.5 mi
Trader Joe's
0.8 mi
Restaurants
In-N-Out Burger
0.1 mi
Starbucks
0.1 mi
Chick-fil-A
0.1 mi
Jersey Mike's Subs
0.1 mi
Wendy's Donuts
0.1 mi
Public Transportation
Washington & Glencoe
0.1 mi
Glencoe & Beach
0.1 mi
Washington & Glencoe
0.1 mi
Glencoe & Beach
0.1 mi
Washington & Lincoln
0.1 mi
Airports
Santa Monica Municipal Airport
1.8 mi
Los Angeles International Airport
3.9 mi
Hawthorne Municipal Airport
7.8 mi
Apollo 11 Model Aircraft Field
12.9 mi
Goodyear Blimp Base Airport
13.5 mi
Schools
8
Coeur D'Alene Avenue Elementary School
0.5 mi
6
Venice Senior High School
0.6 mi
4
Mark Twain Middle School and World Languages Magnet
0.7 mi
6
Short Avenue Elementary School
0.8 mi
7
Beethoven Street Elementary School
0.8 mi
Parks
Admiralty Park
0.5 mi
Culver West Park
0.7 mi
Marco Place Parkway
0.8 mi
Marco Triangle
0.9 mi
Glen Alla Park
0.9 mi
Entertainment
Venice Pool
0.3 mi
AMC Dine-in Marina 6
0.3 mi
Venice High School West Gym
0.3 mi
Lloyd Taber-Marina del Rey Library
0.6 mi
Gonza Boxing Union
0.6 mi
Pets
Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies
1.1 mi
Allan's Aquarium & Pet Center
1.1 mi
Mar Vista Animal Medical Center
1.3 mi
The Dog Bakery
1.3 mi
VCA Animal Hospital
1.3 mi
Frequently Asked Questions
Does G8 by CLG have any available units?
G8 by CLG has 10 units available starting at $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does G8 by CLG have?
Some of G8 by CLG's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is G8 by CLG currently offering any rent specials?
G8 by CLG is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is G8 by CLG pet-friendly?
Yes, G8 by CLG is pet-friendly.
Does G8 by CLG offer parking?
Yes, G8 by CLG offers parking.
Does G8 by CLG have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, G8 by CLG offers units with in unit laundry.
Does G8 by CLG have a pool?
Yes, G8 by CLG has a pool.
Does G8 by CLG have accessible units?
Yes, G8 by CLG has accessible units.
Does G8 by CLG have units with dishwashers?
Yes, G8 by CLG has units with dishwashers.
