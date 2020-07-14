Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym 24hr maintenance bike storage parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Discover Del Mor Apartments located in the artist neighborhood of Echo Park, California, an area where sophistication and creative inhabitants collide. Fronting Echo Park Avenue, this four story, charming brick building is comprised of 44 apartment homes ranging from studios to one and two bedroom apartment homes. Echo Park Avenue runs north south through Echo Park and is one of the major retail arteries in Echo Park attracting many high end boutiques and restaurants. You'll love the collection of local shops and cafes located on the ground floor, including Cookbook Grocery, Chango Coffee, Eva Franco Retail, Tanvin Boutique, Glowing Juices, and Shout and About. Del Mor Apartments is close to major freeways -the 101 and 5, and its proximity to Downtown, Dodger Stadium, Hollywood, Silver Lake and the quaint hilly neighborhoods and just minutes from more boutiques and premier restaurants. Come home to comfort, convenience, and friendly living. Contact us today to schedule your visit!