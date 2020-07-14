All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Del Mor Apartments

1551 Echo Park Avenue · (213) 955-7175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive One Month Free on Select Apartment Homes! We are now offering two contact-free touring options: live virtual tours or onsite self-guided tours. Call us today to schedule your personal tour!
Location

1551 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Del Mor Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Discover Del Mor Apartments located in the artist neighborhood of Echo Park, California, an area where sophistication and creative inhabitants collide. Fronting Echo Park Avenue, this four story, charming brick building is comprised of 44 apartment homes ranging from studios to one and two bedroom apartment homes. Echo Park Avenue runs north south through Echo Park and is one of the major retail arteries in Echo Park attracting many high end boutiques and restaurants. You'll love the collection of local shops and cafes located on the ground floor, including Cookbook Grocery, Chango Coffee, Eva Franco Retail, Tanvin Boutique, Glowing Juices, and Shout and About. Del Mor Apartments is close to major freeways -the 101 and 5, and its proximity to Downtown, Dodger Stadium, Hollywood, Silver Lake and the quaint hilly neighborhoods and just minutes from more boutiques and premier restaurants. Come home to comfort, convenience, and friendly living. Contact us today to schedule your visit!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $43 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Doberman, Mastiff, Pit Bull (Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, American Bulldog), Rottweiler, Chow, Wolf, Great Dane, German Sheppard, Malamutes, Akita, Deerhounds, and Siberian Huskies
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Del Mor Apartments have any available units?
Del Mor Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Del Mor Apartments have?
Some of Del Mor Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Del Mor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Del Mor Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Receive One Month Free on Select Apartment Homes! We are now offering two contact-free touring options: live virtual tours or onsite self-guided tours. Call us today to schedule your personal tour!
Is Del Mor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Del Mor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Del Mor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Del Mor Apartments offers parking.
Does Del Mor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Del Mor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Del Mor Apartments have a pool?
No, Del Mor Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Del Mor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Del Mor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Del Mor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Del Mor Apartments has units with dishwashers.

