Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard

Designed by architect Stiles O. Clements, who also designed the famous “Adamson House” in Malibu and many other well-known buildings in Los Angeles, Cloverdale was built for filmmaker, Cecil B. DeMille and originally used as VIP housing for his company. Situated in one of the most desirable areas of Los Angeles, the thriving Miracle Mile neighborhood is within walking distance to some of the neighborhood’s best shopping, markets, restaurants and nightlife.