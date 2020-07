Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel carpet oven range Property Amenities business center gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal

At City View Apartments at Warner Center, we believe your home should be a sanctuary where you can relax and rejuvenate. It's easy to picture yourself here, under the shade of our beautiful trees, stretched out on our pool deck or enjoying some down time in the privacy of your own home. Picture your pet with you, too! Now you can enjoy the peaceful, convenient living in the heart of a vibrant neighborhood with your furry companion by your side. City View Apartments at Warner Center is located in the epicenter of Woodland Hills and features amenities that truly inspire. After a busy day of work or play, you'll relish in the comfort of our designer-inspired interiors featuring your own private patio or balcony, spacious kitchen with granite countertops and an abundance of living space. Experience what upscale, luxury living is all about at City View Apartments at Warner Center and contact us today to schedule a tour!



