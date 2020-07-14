Chapman Flats.

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (starting) with approved credit and income
Move-in Fees: $99 hold deposit (goes towards security deposit); $50 remote fee; $9.50 liability insurance fee (if applicants do not provide their own renter's insurance; Estimated passthru utilities charge (depends on square footage)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 1
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Dogs - under 60 lbs; certain breed restrictions
Parking Details: $200/month for one unassigned parking spot in our detached garage.
Storage Details: we have about 70+ storages at the basement, pricing varies per sf