All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
Chapman Flats.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Chapman Flats
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:18 PM

Chapman Flats

756 South Broadway · (213) 277-3911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

756 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 756 S. Broadway ,#708 · Avail. now

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 756 S. Broadway ,#308 · Avail. now

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 756 S. Broadway ,#211 · Avail. now

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chapman Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
media room
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
bbq/grill
cc payments
doorman
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (starting) with approved credit and income
Move-in Fees: $99 hold deposit (goes towards security deposit); $50 remote fee; $9.50 liability insurance fee (if applicants do not provide their own renter's insurance; Estimated passthru utilities charge (depends on square footage)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 1
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Dogs - under 60 lbs; certain breed restrictions
Parking Details: $200/month for one unassigned parking spot in our detached garage.
Storage Details: we have about 70+ storages at the basement, pricing varies per sf

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Chapman Flats have any available units?
Chapman Flats has 4 units available starting at $1,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Chapman Flats have?
Some of Chapman Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chapman Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Chapman Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chapman Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Chapman Flats is pet friendly.
Does Chapman Flats offer parking?
Yes, Chapman Flats offers parking.
Does Chapman Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chapman Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chapman Flats have a pool?
No, Chapman Flats does not have a pool.
Does Chapman Flats have accessible units?
No, Chapman Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Chapman Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chapman Flats has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College