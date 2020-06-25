All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Century House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Century House
Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:45 AM

Century House

5307 Sepulveda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5307 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
13th Month Free if lease signed by May 15th Century House is a luxury apartment community that combines sensitive design with modern features and an abundance of community amenities. Welcome home to an apartment community composed of quality, friendly materials designed to make your living experience as healthy and efficient as possible. Century House makes the perfect living environment for residents who want it all, close freeway location and just minutes from upscale grocery stores, malls, luxury boutiques, and premier restaurants on Ventura Boulevard. Come home to comfort, convenience and eco-friendly living, come home to Century House. Fully equipped gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Quartz countertops, Stainless kitchen sink, Formal dining area, Walk-in closets, Mirrored closet doors, Hardwood style flooring thruout, Designer fixtures and hardware, Vertical blinds, Air conditioning, Cable ready, High-speed Internet available.
TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES. **The interior pictures are a representation of similar units**.

Parking: 1 Gated and Covered Parking Spot
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/sherman-oaks-1-bed-1-bath/2708/

IT490514 - IT49SM2708

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century House have any available units?
Century House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Century House have?
Some of Century House's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century House currently offering any rent specials?
Century House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Century House pet-friendly?
No, Century House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Century House offer parking?
Yes, Century House offers parking.
Does Century House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Century House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Century House have a pool?
No, Century House does not have a pool.
Does Century House have accessible units?
No, Century House does not have accessible units.
Does Century House have units with dishwashers?
No, Century House does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College